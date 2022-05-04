Murder suspect dies after medical emergency at Gregg County Jail

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A female inmate at the Gregg County Jail died at a local hospital after she had a medical emergency in her cell early Wednesday morning.

According to a press release, the woman’s name will be withheld until her next-of-kin is notified.

Jailers assigned to the Gregg County North Jail facility responded to a cell block at about 2:15 a.m. Wednesday to check on a female prisoner who was having a medical emergency, the press release stated.

Longview Fire/EM was notified, and LFD personnel responded to the jail. The woman was taken to CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview, where she later died.

Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace B.H. Jameson pronounced the woman dead and ordered an autopsy, the press release stated.

The woman was being held on a murder charge, and she had been in the Gregg County Jail for 1,122 days, the press release stated.

“The Texas Rangers have been notified and are conducting an investigation with the assistance of members of the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division,” the press release stated. “Additional information regarding this incident will be released as it becomes available.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.