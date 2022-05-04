Man dies after being ejected in Tyler rollover following collision with fuel truck

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A 22-year-old man died after being ejected from his SUV in the 3900 block of University Blvd. Wednesday morning.

According to Tyler police, the man has been identified as Daron Ellis, of Tyler.

According to Tyler police, a fuel truck was going southbound in the outside lane of the 3900 block of University Boulevard. The SUV struck the truck from behind, lost control, and rolled over. At least one person was ejected from that vehicle.

Tyler Fire began life-saving procedures on the person. Their status is unknown at this time. The driver of the fuel truck was not injured.

Police urge drivers to avoid the area.

