Lufkin Christian Academy set to open in fall of 2022

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A new private school is opening in Angelina County this fall. Administrators of the Lufkin Christian Academy shared their anticipation for the new school year.

According to pastor John Boone of Cornerstone Church, the last property within city limits off FM 58 is where Lufkin Christian Academy is set to open its doors this fall.

The school was planned out by several United Pentecostal churches over the last few years. Toward that goal, the group purchased eight acres of land and is set to build a 5,000-square-foot building. It will include five classrooms for grade levels K through 12.

According to their website, the academy will be tuition-based and cost $4,000 for the school year. Parents can submit their applications online, and then academy employees will follow up with a parent and student interview.

Gary Carter, the academy’s administrator and principal, was originally hired on as a board member. However, because he has a background in Christian education, he and the board believed it was best for him to take on the open role.

“We are having our school so that different churches can come together and send students from the churches but we haven’t limited to that. We’re also opening up to our community as well,” Carter said.

To begin the first school year, they will be setting a limit of 50 students. They say this will give the administration time for development and growth. As they expand, they hope to enlarge their student capacity along with expanding the building.

David Hunt, the pastor of Eastview Pentecostal Church and an executive member of the board, explained why he believes the academy will stand out from the rest.

“We want to have a worldview that comes from the word of God. It’s based on the scriptures,” Hunt said. “Now we teach all kinds of subjects, of course, just like any school would but our foundation is the word of God.”

According to Boone, they do have a backup plan for classes to take place temporarily in Cornerstone facilities on Ellis Avenue if the building is not completed on time. He said it is great seeing everyone from the community coming together.

“We’ve realized there’s so much potential and so many people that want to help,” Boone said. “So as we put together the board from the different churches, it was tremendous to see the different input and the different strengths that each one brought to the table.”

The Lufkin Christian Academy is currently taking student and employee applications. The first day of class will be on August 29th.

