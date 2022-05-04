Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lindale’s Safe Routes to School sidewalk project progresses toward final design

By Erin Wides
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tuesday evening the City of Lindale got an update from the financial director on the Safe Routes to School sidewalk map. The project will allow one long sidewalk to connect four schools so students can safely get to and from home.

In February 2020 the Texas Department of Transportation awarded the city more than $835,000 in funds through the Transportation Alternatives Program for the construction of 1.25 miles of sidewalk along FM 849.

The city will have a survey starting in May that should be finished by June. Once surveying is done an engineer will be able to make a final design.

“This is going to tie four schools together and actually another neighborhood, Ruby Trails, has a sidewalk that comes out to the park. So tying four schools together, it is a big deal when you’ve got these campuses with these kids can go back and forth and not have to get out on the roadway,” said David Craft, City of Lindale Financial Director.

The project begins at Perryman Road, continuing along Wood Springs Road, and finally along East Eagle Spirit Drive, ending at E.J. Moss Intermediate School. It will connect both the intermediate and elementary school students to residences, downtown and recreational areas.

They hope to have the project out for bid by November.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

