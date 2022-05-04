Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Is taking the SAT to get into college becoming a thing of the past?

During COVID many Texas public universities started test-optional admission policies
Angie Taylor, the Executive Director of recruitment and admissions at Sam Houston State University, joined First News at Four.
By Megan Calongne
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:20 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, almost all public universities in Texas responded by making SAT or ACT scores optional for college admission. Now, although COVID infections are going down, the majority of schools are keeping these tests optional.

Angie Taylor, the Executive Director of recruitment and admissions at Sam Houston State University, joined First News at Four to discuss why the university has decided to extend the test-optional policy indefinitely.

Even before the pandemic, schools across Texas--including Sam Houston--were discussing making the submission of SAT and ACT scores optional. When the pandemic hit, it disrupted exam cycles, leading many colleges to implement the temporary test-optional approach to freshman admission standards.

In the case of Sam Houston, they allowed first-time freshman applicants a pathway to admission based on their GPA in lieu of the ACT or SAT score, but Taylor clarified that students can still submit their test scores if they would like. This just provides an additional admissions option.

“Either way, we want to provide an opportunity that is best for that student in their high school journey,” explained Taylor.

One of the benefits of including the test-optional policy is that it prevents students from facing financial barriers that exist with testing. There’s not only the cost of the test but also the cost to get help preparing for the test, which low-income students may not have access to.

At “Sam Houston, more than 70% of our population our student population receives financial aid, and that population includes a growing number of at-risk and 1st generation students, so it’s really important for us to support them well throughout the entire enrollment process,” said Taylor.

Taylor also believes this will help limit testing anxiety.

“We really want to support the students well and we don’t want them to get so stressed out during the process so that they can really focus on why they’re coming to college and being successful when they get here, explained Taylor.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longview police name motorcycle driver killed in Saturday crash
Longview police name motorcycle driver killed in Saturday crash
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Photo of suspect
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery at convenience store
DaQwaylon Rashad Nelson, 25, of Longview
Suspect arrested in connection with Longview nightclub shooting
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day for Thursday afternoon and evening

Latest News

About four months after getting solar panels installed, Austin Nathaniel says two of them...
Man warns others after solar panels almost burn his house down
Channon Michael Perkins, 46
Escaped Jasper County Jail inmate back in custody
Kilgore
Kilgore ISD superintendent reveals new high school design plans
LLIVE SMITH CO CHASE
Law enforcement searching for suspect following car chase from Whitehouse to Tyler
KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 5-4-22 PART B
KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 5-4-22 PART B