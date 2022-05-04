Henderson athlete overcomes challenges to qualify for UIL Track and Field Championships

HENDERSON, Texas (KTRE) - After tackling powerlifting, Henderson sophomore Cason Weatherton is undertaking a new challenge: seated shot put.

Weatherton has just one leg. He was born that way, suffering from Amniotic band syndrome when he was in his mother’s womb. After he completed power lifting, his coach Kyle Farrell approached him about doing shot put in the UIL’s wheelchair division.

“I knew what it was,” Weatherton said. “I just didn’t know how I was going to do it at first. When I did it at first I did not think I would be that good at it but it was kind of easy. "

The idea of going to state was hard to grasp for Weatherton. He would have just a month to push a 12 pound ball far enough to get a spot at state.

“We didn’t really look into this until after powerlifting season was over,” Farrell said. “By that time track had started. It was the middle or end of March before we got to it and his first meet was not until the end of March. We have only had about a month to work and get this all figured out. "

Before Monday, Weatherton had a personal best mark of 19 feet. Monday morning Weatherton was told his mark was good enough to make it to state. For the wheelchair division, qualifiers are chosen from their best mark of the year and not the best marks from a regional meet. At Monday practice, Weatherton threw 19 feet and seven and-a-half inches.

“His whole life he has never said no,” Farrell said. “He doesn’t want to be told he cannot do something.”

Weatherton will compete at state on Friday May 13th in Austin. He hopes he and the other athletes that are considered as an “adaptive athlete” will inspire others.

“Never get held back by people telling you that you cannot do something without you even trying,” Weatherton said.

