Harrison County man gets 99 years for assaulting mother, uncle

Carl Dunn (Source: Harrison County Jail)
Carl Dunn (Source: Harrison County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Karnack man who plead guilty to brutally assaulting his mother and uncle was sentenced to life in prison by a Harrison County jury.

Carl Dunn, 55, plead guilty Monday but made the decision to have a jury determine his punishment. The jury deliberated for less than an hour before settling on a prison sentence of 99 years.

Dunn was arrested on April 28, 2020 and charged with two counts of aggravated assault of family with a deadly weapon after he shot his uncle four times and his mother in the face. Dunn also repeatedly pistol whipped both family members so hard that the barrel of his handgun broke off. Dunn’s mother testified that she could feel her teeth shatter as her son was hitting her. She spent two months in the hospital while Dunn’s uncle remains in a rehabilitation facility to this day.

“With this type of partnership, the DA’s Office is able to bring good cases to a jury and secure the type of justice that is deserved for victims,” said Harrison County District Attorney Reid McCain regarding his office’s partnership with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

Previous reporting:

Harrison County deputies find accused shooter of 2 hiding under bed

