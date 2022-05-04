FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Chance for severe thunderstorms Thursday

First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Thursday. (Source: KLTV staff)

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - A strong upper level low pressure system will move through the Central U.S., driving a cold front at the surface. Showers and thunderstorms will be ongoing along the front to the north and west of East Texas Thursday morning and these storms will continue to intensify as they move into East Texas during the midday and early afternoon hours.

Heavy rainfall is likely along this line along with strong, damaging wind gusts. A few stronger storms could produce some hail up to the size of quarters and isolated tornadoes can not be ruled out, especially in any storms that develop ahead of the main line. These storms will be ending from northwest to southeast during the evening hours Thursday, with clearing skies by Friday.

