East Texas pro-choice protesters rally in reaction to SCOTUS leak

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Amidst posterboards, handmade t-shirts and the twisted wire from symbolic coat hangers — a group of about two to three dozen pro-choice demonstrators took to the Downtown Tyler Square on Tuesday evening.

They were protesting after the leaked Supreme Court draft that indicated the nation’s highest justices may be leaning to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which determined the U.S. Constitution protects a pregnant woman’s choice to have an abortion without excessive government restriction. If it happens, such a move would make the legality of obtaining an abortion a state issue.

The rally was sponsored by W.I.S.E. – We’re In Search for Equality. Word of the rally spread on social media sites after news of the draft leak came to light Monday evening. Some came from as far as Van Zandt, Cherokee and Angelina counties once they heard the news.

Allie Braden was one of the protesters. She has lived in Tyler for 12 years.

“A woman should be able to choose what she does with her body. They think this is going to save lives? No, you are causing more pain and suffering. You have no idea,” said Braden.

Politician Cody Grace was among the guest speakers.

“Smith County, one of the reddest counties in Texas, has one of the highest infant mortality rates. We do not perform abortions in Smith County. So more children die here from social issues than any kind of abortion at all. That just shows you it’s about control,” Grace stated

Grace, a Democrat, is challenging Republican Matt Schaefer for the Texas House District 6 seat in November.

“The way that draft was written, it’s priming the pump for an attack on interracial marriage. It’s priming the pump on an attack for gay marriage. It’s priming the pump for an attack on contraception. It’s not an empty threat at all. We have to do something about it,” Grace added.

The group ended with a march around the square, waving signs at cars passing along south Broadway.

The organization’s leaders said at the rally that more protests are planned as the issue continues to develop. They say they are aiming for a growing attendance each time.

