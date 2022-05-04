Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
DPS: Man involved in Smith County chase had runaway teen passenger

DPS said the driver, later identified as John A. Williams, 39, of Larue, refused to stop, attempting to evade officers. Williams later abandoned the vehicle and
By Christian Terry
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man has been arrested accused of leading DPS on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle with a teenage runaway inside the vehicle.

According to DPS, on Tuesday at approximately 11:04 a.m., a Department of Public Safety Trooper attempted to stop a Ford F-250 traveling south on US-271 in Tyler for a traffic violation.

DPS said the driver, later identified as John A. Williams, 39, of Larue, refused to stop, attempting to evade officers. Williams later abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

John Williams
John Williams((Source: Smith County Judicial Records))

DPS said troopers arrested Williams near CR-3187 just east of Timber Creek Rd. A 14-year-old passenger, determined to be a runaway, was released to Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS). The vehicle was reported stolen in Van Zandt County.

DPS said Williams was charged with possession of methamphetamine, evading arrest with a motor vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm, injury to a child, child endangerment, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information. He also had several outstanding warrants and was booked into the Smith County jail.

DPS said this investigation is still open.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

