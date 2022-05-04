Dallas Police arrest man in connection to fake paper tags operation

DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) -The Dallas Police Department has arrested a man in connection to making fake paper tags.

Wayland Wayne Wright, 43, has been charged with Tampering with a Governmental Record with Intent to Defraud.

Officers conducted an undercover buy of a fake paper tag on April 20 in the 3600 block of Sunnyvale Street, after receiving a tip from a person.

A search warrant was executed at the location where additional fake paper tags were recovered as well as $3,000 in cash.

Wright later admitted to printing multiple fake and fraudulent paper tags.

The investigation is ongoing.

