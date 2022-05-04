Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Businesses return to Lufkin and Angelina County following pandemic-related closures

M&J's Cafe in Diboll is one local business that just opened in Diboll last week.
M&J's Cafe in Diboll is one local business that just opened in Diboll last week.(all use)
By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Slowly but surely, businesses are returning to Lufkin and the surrounding Angelina County after pandemic related closures from the past two years.

The City of Lufkin’s communications director Jessica Pebsworth said the city’s sales tax revenue continues to return over the previous year’s amount - on average over 14 percent.

“With our sales tax numbers, it looks like business is doing well here in our community,” said Pebsworth. “The sales tax numbers seem to steadily increase over what we have seen and what we have projected and expected so that’s always encouraging. That means that people are coming to Lufkin and spending money.”

One place they will soon be able to spend money is Rusty Axe Brewing Company, which is in the process of building its location on First Street. They plan to open at the end of the summer. It will fill a void left by the Angelina Brewing Company which closed in February, citing concerns since the fourth quarter of 2021 with product shortages and costs. Rusty Axe head brewer Trey Allen says the hardest part has been getting building materials, but he knows there is demand for his business.

“We’ve got nothing but positive encouragement from everyone we meet,” said Allen. “They say hurry up and open please and we can’t open fast enough, that’s for sure.”

In addition to the Rusty Axe, Skyline Burrito Bowls is expanding with a new location that will be opening soon on Gaslight Boulevard. Nina’s Tacos y Mas on East Denman Avenue opened in late March. The better business climate in 2022 includes the surrounding cities and towns in Angelina County. M&J’s café recently opened last week on Temple Drive in Diboll. The café was busy this morning, and after a trying past year for owners Jose and Meredith, they are happy to see things on the rise.

“You can find joy during the hard times,” said owner Meridith Jenkins. “You just have to push through, make sure that you pray and keep God first and your family first and everything will fall into place.”

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longview police name motorcycle driver killed in Saturday crash
Longview police name motorcycle driver killed in Saturday crash
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Photo of suspect
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery at convenience store
DaQwaylon Rashad Nelson, 25, of Longview
Suspect arrested in connection with Longview nightclub shooting
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day for Thursday afternoon and evening

Latest News

Kilgore
Kilgore ISD superintendent reveals new high school design plans
Tyler Water Line Extension
Tyler city council approves water line extension to service John Soules Foods plant
The John Soules Foods plant is located on FM 14, north of Tyler.
Tyler city council approves water line extension to service John Soules Foods plant
Source: KTRE Staff
Lufkin Christian Academy set to open in fall of 2022
“Today we’re witnessing a true success story. The collaboration between an educational...
Angelina College opens Lockheed Martin Manufacturing Skills Training Lab