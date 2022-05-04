Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Angelina College opens Lockheed Martin Manufacturing Skills Training Lab

“Today we’re witnessing a true success story. The collaboration between an educational...
“Today we’re witnessing a true success story. The collaboration between an educational institution, and a world class company, working together to benefit East Texas,” said Mayor Mark Hicks.(Phoebe Green)
By Phoebe Green
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina College celebrated its new partnership with national aerospace company Lockheed Martin, which has created a manufacturing skills training lab on the college campus.

“Today we’re witnessing a true success story. The collaboration between an educational institution, and a world class company, working together to benefit East Texas,” said Lufkin Mayor Mark Hicks.

Tim Ditoro, Vice President of Workforce and Continuing Education shares how the program is intended to help students at Angelina College.

“As a result of this partnership, students who complete their apprenticeship program will have the opportunity to apply for up to two courses toward a brand new level one certificate that we’ve created for this partnership, and those courses will apply to an associate degree as well, said Ditoro.

Cheke Yates, director of Lockheed Martin’s Lufkin District Missiles and Fire Control Operation shares the new partnership is instrumental in providing a sustainable talent pipeline as their company works to create career opportunities for Angelina County.

“Through STEM outreach and partnerships with educational institutions like Angelina College we are focused on hiring and training high school and college students current and future Lockheed Martin employees developing highly skilled talent that will position our nation for success, well into the future,” said Yates.

Classes will be available in the fall on this year.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longview police name motorcycle driver killed in Saturday crash
Longview police name motorcycle driver killed in Saturday crash
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Photo of suspect
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery at convenience store
DaQwaylon Rashad Nelson, 25, of Longview
Suspect arrested in connection with Longview nightclub shooting
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day for Thursday afternoon and evening

Latest News

Kilgore
Kilgore ISD superintendent reveals new high school design plans
Tyler Water Line Extension
Tyler city council approves water line extension to service John Soules Foods plant
The John Soules Foods plant is located on FM 14, north of Tyler.
Tyler city council approves water line extension to service John Soules Foods plant
Source: KTRE Staff
Lufkin Christian Academy set to open in fall of 2022