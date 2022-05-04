1 ejected from vehicle in wreck with fuel truck in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - At least one person is seriously injured after being ejected from a vehicle in a wreck with a fuel truck Wednesday morning in Tyler.

According to Tyler police, a fuel truck was going southbound in the outside lane of the 3900 block of University Boulevard. A vehicle struck the truck from behind and rolled over. At least one person was ejected from that vehicle.

Tyler Fire began life-saving procedures on the person. Their status is unknown at this time. The driver of the fuel truck was not injured.

Police urge drivers to avoid the area.

