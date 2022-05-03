WebXtra: Upshur County jail plants garden to feed inmates
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb about a garden they’ve planted which they hope will eventually help offset rising food costs for the jail.
Sheriff Webb says they have planted tomatoes, black-eyed peas, green beans, squash, and corn.
The garden that is only a few blocks away from the jail will be tended by women inmates.
