WebXtra: Upshur County jail plants garden to feed inmates

By Jamey Boyum
Published: May. 3, 2022
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb about a garden they’ve planted which they hope will eventually help offset rising food costs for the jail.

Sheriff Webb says they have planted tomatoes, black-eyed peas, green beans, squash, and corn.

The garden that is only a few blocks away from the jail will be tended by women inmates.

