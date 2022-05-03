Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WebXtra: Parks and rec leaders discuss making all-abilities park upgrades

By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches Parks and Rec leaders discuss the process of upgrading the Ritchie Street Park and the remaining hurdles to reach completion after the city council last week approved the all-abilities playground contract for $240,400 with GameTime playground equipment company. The all-abilities playground has been in planning since December 2020.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devin Harper is charged with murder in connection with a convenience store shooting in Hawkins.
Hawkins police release names of victim, shooter in convenience store shooting
David Anthony Damate-Graves
Facebook post, toy gun lead to Canton man’s arrest at county courthouse
Crystal Costlow (Source: Henderson County Jail website)
42-year-old Larue woman allegedly used broom, fishing poles, metal rod to attack man
Rachel Myrick uses a wheelchair or crutches to move around her home.
Woman bitten by copperhead inside restaurant still suffering 5 years later, files lawsuit
Casey White and Vicky White
New details released in Lauderdale County inmate, corrections office escape

Latest News

Channon Michael Perkins, 46
Jasper County Sheriff’s Office: Inmate on work detail escapes
Ritchie Street Park will become an "all-abilities" park thanks to the approval of the...
WebXtra: Parks and rec leaders discuss making all-abilities park upgrades
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Home on West Bow
Tyler police arrest armed suspect wanted in shooting after scuffle