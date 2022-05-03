WebXtra: Parks and rec leaders discuss making all-abilities park upgrades

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches Parks and Rec leaders discuss the process of upgrading the Ritchie Street Park and the remaining hurdles to reach completion after the city council last week approved the all-abilities playground contract for $240,400 with GameTime playground equipment company. The all-abilities playground has been in planning since December 2020.

