Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

US sends canine body armor to Ukrainian service dogs

U.S. police dog trainers are sending canine body armor to Ukrainian dogs who work with police...
U.S. police dog trainers are sending canine body armor to Ukrainian dogs who work with police officers, combat engineers and border guards.(Facebook/Ukraine's State Border Guard via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Service dogs in Ukraine are getting some much-needed protection from the United States.

In a statement Tuesday, the Ukrainian Ministry of Interior said that U.S. police dog trainers are providing canine body armor for some of the Ukrainian dogs who work with police officers, combat engineers and border guards.

The ministry said now the four-legged assistants will be more protected in dangerous areas.

The vests do not interfere with movement, and protect dogs from debris, weapons and bullets.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devin Harper is charged with murder in connection with a convenience store shooting in Hawkins.
Hawkins police release names of victim, shooter in convenience store shooting
David Anthony Damate-Graves
Facebook post, toy gun lead to Canton man’s arrest at county courthouse
Crystal Costlow (Source: Henderson County Jail website)
42-year-old Larue woman allegedly used broom, fishing poles, metal rod to attack man
Photo of suspect
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery at convenience store
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say

Latest News

Smith County commissioners approve $1.5 million in vehicle purchases
Smith County commissioners approve move to get ARPA-funded vehicles sooner
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day for Thursday afternoon and evening
President Joe Biden arrives at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala., Tuesday, May 3, 2022, on his way...
Biden visits Lockheed plant as weapons stockpile strained
Oklahoma’s Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a Texas-style abortion ban on Tuesday that...
Oklahoma governor signs Texas-style ban on most abortions
Idaho prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell.
Prosecutors seek death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell, mom charged in kids’ deaths