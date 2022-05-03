Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Tyler police arrest armed suspect wanted in shooting after scuffle

The suspect was wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred at the same location early Tuesday morning.
By Christian Terry
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have arrested an armed suspect wanted in a shooting after a scuffle.

According to Andy Erbaugh, Public Information Officer with the Tyler Police Department, the incident happened in the 800 block of West Bow in Tyler. Erbaugh said the suspect who was armed was hiding under the house and was confronted with police when the scuffle broke out.

In the scuffle, an officer managed to get the weapon away from the suspect. The gun was found a short time later.

The suspect was injured in the scuffle and was taken to the hospital. He faces charges of resisting arrest as well as other charges.

Erbaugh said the suspect was wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred at the same location early Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devin Harper is charged with murder in connection with a convenience store shooting in Hawkins.
Hawkins police release names of victim, shooter in convenience store shooting
David Anthony Damate-Graves
Facebook post, toy gun lead to Canton man’s arrest at county courthouse
Crystal Costlow (Source: Henderson County Jail website)
42-year-old Larue woman allegedly used broom, fishing poles, metal rod to attack man
Rachel Myrick uses a wheelchair or crutches to move around her home.
Woman bitten by copperhead inside restaurant still suffering 5 years later, files lawsuit
Casey White and Vicky White
New details released in Lauderdale County inmate, corrections office escape

Latest News

Channon Michael Perkins, 46
Jasper County Sheriff’s Office: Inmate on work detail escapes
Ritchie Street Park will become an "all-abilities" park thanks to the approval of the...
WebXtra: Parks and rec leaders discuss making all-abilities park upgrades
Ritchie Street Park will become an "all-abilities" park thanks to the approval of the...
WebXtra: Parks and rec leaders discuss making all-abilities park upgrades
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk