Tyler police arrest armed suspect wanted in shooting after scuffle

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have arrested an armed suspect wanted in a shooting after a scuffle.

According to Andy Erbaugh, Public Information Officer with the Tyler Police Department, the incident happened in the 800 block of West Bow in Tyler. Erbaugh said the suspect who was armed was hiding under the house and was confronted with police when the scuffle broke out.

In the scuffle, an officer managed to get the weapon away from the suspect. The gun was found a short time later.

The suspect was injured in the scuffle and was taken to the hospital. He faces charges of resisting arrest as well as other charges.

Erbaugh said the suspect was wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred at the same location early Tuesday morning.

