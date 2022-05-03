Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Train slams into 18-wheeler in Midland

(KOSA)
By Matthew Alvarez
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

The City of Midland confirms that a Union Pacific train has slammed into an 18-wheeler Tuesday morning.

This happened near the intersection of Industrial Avenue and Warehouse Road.

Officials tell us that the semi-truck and trailer got stuck on the tracks. But the driver made it out safely before the train hit the trailer.

The railroad crossing and surrounding area were blocked off Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

