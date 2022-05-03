Suspect arrested in connection with Longview nightclub shooting

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police report a suspect is in custody in connection with a shooting early Friday morning at The Electric Cowboy nightclub.

DaQwaylon Rashad Nelson, 25, of Longview was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the Gregg County Jail.

Police say when they arrived at 1:42 a.m. Friday they were told multiple shots had been fired outside the club.

A gunshot victim crashed into a sign outside a convenience store nearby. Officers began performing lifesaving aid to the victim, who was then taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

