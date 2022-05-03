Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Student stabbed at Belton High School dies

Suspect taken into custody, being interviewed by police
KWTX has confirmed with officials that Caysen Tyler Allison is the student in custody after a...
KWTX has confirmed with officials that Caysen Tyler Allison is the student in custody after a stabbing at Belton High.(KWTX PHOTO.)
By Megan Vanselow
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - KWTX has confirmed with officials that Caysen Tyler Allison, 18, is the student taken into custody after a stabbing at Belton High School Tuesday morning that resulted in the death of a fellow student.

The victim’s death was confirmed to KWTX by a source close to the family. The Belton Police Department and the Belton Independent School District have not officially confirmed the student’s death.

Earlier Tuesday, Belton ISD Superintendent Dr. Matt Smith said the victim was “being treated” at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with that student and his family,” Smith said at the time.

The incident was reported shortly at 9:47 a.m. and the school was immediately placed on lockdown. After the stabbing, the student suspect allegedly ran out of the school and left the area. Police found him and took him into custody at around 10:09 a.m.

“Students and staff are safe and secure,” police said. While this remains an active investigation, “the scene is contained,” police said.

The suspect student “is being interviewed” and the investigation is ongoing, Belton Police Chief Gene Ellis said in a video statement shared on social media.

“We immediately mobilized teams in partnership with the Belton Police Department and continue to work to make sure our students and staff are safe,” Dr. Smith said in statement meant to reassure parents.

The school dismissed students for the day at about Noon. KWTX has learned classes have been canceled for Wednesday at Belton High School.

