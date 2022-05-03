Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery at convenience store

By Christian Terry
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store.

According to the sheriff’s office, at 11:30 p.m. Monday, , the Smith County Emergency Operations Center received a 911 call regarding an Armed Robbery that had just occurred at a convenience store located in 11800 block of Hwy 64 West. Upon arrival, Deputies contacted the victim who said she was just robbed at gunpoint. The male suspect took an undetermined amount of cash from the register and fled on foot.

The sheriff’s office said further investigation revealed that the suspect threatened the victim while pointing the handgun at her. After taking the money from the register, the suspect fled the business through the front door and was seen running toward Thompson Lane. He entered into what was described as an SUV that was possibly red in color. No further details were given about the suspect’s departure from the area. He is described as a young black male, 5′09″ to 6′0″, slender build, wearing a hoodie pulled over his head.

The sheriff’s office said Smith County Investigators are currently conducting an investigation and reviewing video footage of this armed robbery. If anyone has any information concerning this case they are urged to call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.

