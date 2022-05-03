Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Smith County commissioners approve tax abatement for lumber business

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Commissioners signed off on a four-year, 80 percent tax abatement for Industrial Wood Technology.

The company specializes in rubber-infused lumber called blackwood used for things like decking and trailers. The company plans to expand to a new facility to produce thermally modified lumber. The expansion is expected to create fifty new jobs, which will double their current workforce.

Terry Phillips Smith County commissioner, Pct. 3 said ”It gets them off food stamps and housing assistance, providing jobs in Smith County and it just grows the tax base in the long run. If it didn’t do this, I wouldn’t be interested at all.”

A tax abatement is an agreement that reduces the level of taxation faced by a company. Commissioner Phillips said the abatement will be reviewed each year and says the agreement can be ended just as fast as it was created.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devin Harper is charged with murder in connection with a convenience store shooting in Hawkins.
Hawkins police release names of victim, shooter in convenience store shooting
David Anthony Damate-Graves
Facebook post, toy gun lead to Canton man’s arrest at county courthouse
Crystal Costlow (Source: Henderson County Jail website)
42-year-old Larue woman allegedly used broom, fishing poles, metal rod to attack man
Photo of suspect
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery at convenience store
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say

Latest News

Smith County commissioners approve $1.5 million in vehicle purchases
Smith County commissioners approve move to get ARPA-funded vehicles sooner
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day for Thursday afternoon and evening
Smith County Commissioners approve $1.5 million in vehicle purchases with ARPA funds
Smith County Commissioners approve tax abatement for lumber business