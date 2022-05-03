Smith County commissioners approve tax abatement for lumber business

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Commissioners signed off on a four-year, 80 percent tax abatement for Industrial Wood Technology.

The company specializes in rubber-infused lumber called blackwood used for things like decking and trailers. The company plans to expand to a new facility to produce thermally modified lumber. The expansion is expected to create fifty new jobs, which will double their current workforce.

Terry Phillips Smith County commissioner, Pct. 3 said ”It gets them off food stamps and housing assistance, providing jobs in Smith County and it just grows the tax base in the long run. If it didn’t do this, I wouldn’t be interested at all.”

A tax abatement is an agreement that reduces the level of taxation faced by a company. Commissioner Phillips said the abatement will be reviewed each year and says the agreement can be ended just as fast as it was created.

