Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Smith County commissioners approve move to get ARPA-funded vehicles sooner

Smith County Commissioners approve $1.5 million in vehicle purchases with ARPA funds
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County commissioners were updated today on projects being funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.

ARPA was two of three large bills proposed to help local and state governments manage the fiscal crisis created by COVID-19. In total, Smith County was awarded $44.5 million and multiple projects are being paid for using the money. Tuesday, commissioners approved some timely transfers like the purchase of $1.5 million worth of vehicles..

“If we can make those purchases on or about May 19th, then we will likely get those vehicles at the latest of this fiscal year, based on what we’re told. If we do not, and ordered them October 1st like everybody else, we’re not going to see them for 12 to 14 months,” said Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran.

Among the other ways the county is using ARPA funds, $6 million budgeted for mental health expansion in Smith County.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devin Harper is charged with murder in connection with a convenience store shooting in Hawkins.
Hawkins police release names of victim, shooter in convenience store shooting
David Anthony Damate-Graves
Facebook post, toy gun lead to Canton man’s arrest at county courthouse
Longview police name motorcycle driver killed in Saturday crash
Longview police name motorcycle driver killed in Saturday crash
Crystal Costlow (Source: Henderson County Jail website)
42-year-old Larue woman allegedly used broom, fishing poles, metal rod to attack man
Photo of suspect
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery at convenience store

Latest News

Roe V Wade
Roe V Wade
Preparation is key to warding off ticks as East Texas warms up
Parks and rec leaders discuss making all-abilities park upgrades
Parks and rec leaders discuss making all-abilities park upgrades
Upshur County Garden
Upshur County jail plants garden to feed inmates
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk