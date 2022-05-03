Smith County commissioners approve move to get ARPA-funded vehicles sooner

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County commissioners were updated today on projects being funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.

ARPA was two of three large bills proposed to help local and state governments manage the fiscal crisis created by COVID-19. In total, Smith County was awarded $44.5 million and multiple projects are being paid for using the money. Tuesday, commissioners approved some timely transfers like the purchase of $1.5 million worth of vehicles..

“If we can make those purchases on or about May 19th, then we will likely get those vehicles at the latest of this fiscal year, based on what we’re told. If we do not, and ordered them October 1st like everybody else, we’re not going to see them for 12 to 14 months,” said Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran.

Among the other ways the county is using ARPA funds, $6 million budgeted for mental health expansion in Smith County.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.