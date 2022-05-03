Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Isolated thunderstorms possible Tuesday morning, mainly northern 1/2 of East Texas. A few sctrd showers/t'showers PM hours. More storms Thursday.
By Mark Scirto
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 2 AM is in effect for Delta, Hunt, and Hopkins Counties. Early tomorrow morning shortly after midnight, another chance for showers and thunderstorms exists as we may see an outflow-boundary move into East Texas from the north out of Oklahoma. There is a Marginal Risk for much of East Texas until 7 AM tomorrow morning for these stronger thunderstorms. Once this area moves out shortly after sunrise, we may see a few lingering showers and/or thundershowers during the day. Late on Wednesday, we are expecting more showers/thundershowers to move into the area as we await a cold front on Thursday. Now, during the day on Thursday, we are expecting more showers and isolated thunderstorms to move through our area out ahead of the cold front which is expected later in the afternoon/evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the NE quadrant of East Texas under a SLIGHT RISK, or a 15% chance for significant severe storms. Most of the more severe storms are expected to our East and Northeast during the day, but a few are certainly possible, so we have raised the Disruptive Weather Outlook to HIGH on Thursday because of the chances for isolated thunderstorms. We will monitor the situation and if a First Alert Weather Day is needed, we will let you know as soon as we do. As we head into the day on Friday and continue through early next week, there is no real chance for rain and the temperatures are expected to climb into the lower 90s, Saturday through Monday. A few showers are possible in the afternoon on Monday, by the way. Stay tuned for more...Have a great night.

