New details released in Lauderdale County inmate, corrections office escape

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s been four full days and still no sign of two fugitives from Lauderdale County.

Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly is one of many who is shocked and disappointed as more information develops about the Valley’s most wanted.

“I would have trusted Vicky with my life, I really mean it,” said Connolly. “If we needed something from the jail she was our go-to person, solid employee. That’s why it’s so shocking.”

Vicky White and an inmate, Casey White, have been missing since April 29. Investigators say there is no doubt that Vicky aided and abetted Casey with his escape.

Over the last four days, 20 investigators have jumped on the case taking up a whole conference room at the courthouse.

“Well, we’re not as far as we would like to be and we’ve followed up on several leads. We’ve had very few productive leads, but we are making some progress,” said Lauderdale County Sheriff, Rick Singleton.

Investigators need a key piece of information but they have hit a roadblock.

“We’d like to have identified a vehicle so we know what we’re looking for that would be a tremendous help to us if we could get that done,” said Singleton.

So what have detectives discovered since Friday?

“We did get a video from a service station within two blocks of the shopping center and it was a timestamp for 9:49 a.m. The timestamp when they left the detention center was 9:41 a.m. So that’s an eight-minute window there, and that is what the amount of time it takes to make that drive,” said Singleton.

Officials tell WAFF that Casey is a free man and no longer restrained.

“We found her radio, sheriff’s department radio and the leg shackles and handcuffs,” said Singleton.

Detectives also believe Vicky has her phone but it is turned off.

“It wasn’t left in the car. You know, we’ve attempted using technology. We haven’t had any success with it,” said Singleton.

They are also going through her finances to see if there are any unusual finances.

“We’ve had the secret service helping us with some of that kind of stuff. So they’re working on that angle of it. I really can’t comment any further either. We’re assuming she’s got some cash,” said Singleton.

But right now, everyone involved wants to know where is Vicky? The woman that some say they would trust with their life.

