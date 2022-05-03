Longview police name motorcycle driver killed in Saturday crash

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department have released the name of the driver of a motorcycle who died in a crash Saturday.

According to police, the crash occurred at about 1:29 p.m. on Saturday, April 30th.

Longview Police Department Crash Investigators determined a Ford Escape was making a U-turn on W. Loop 281 when a Suzuki Motorcycle traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed collided with the Ford Escape. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased on the scene by Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 Talyna Carlson.

The motorcycle driver has been identified as Aaron Charter of Longview, Texas.

