Lawmakers, activists discuss fallout from abortion document leaked from Supreme Court

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Republicans from the Texas Legislature say a “trigger bill” already in the law books will make almost all abortions illegal in Texas, should Roe v. Wade be reversed.

Several lawmakers and activists gave comments and interviews Tuesday following the breaking news Monday night of a leaked document giving an opinion which would reverse the current federal laws on abortion and bring the power back to the states.

“The U.S Constitution is pretty much silent on the issue,” said Rep. Matt Schaefer (R-Tyler). “It is a silent issue. And that means the states are the ones that are supposed to be making these decisions.”

Schaefer is a co-author of the trigger law.

Schaefer is a co-author of the trigger law.

“The focus of that will be criminal sanctions against the doctors who really would be violating the Hippocratic oath to do no harm-- that would be taking that baby’s life,” Schaefer said.

Caroline Duble, who represents the political action group Avow Texas, calls the latest news “an absolute crisis.”

“So Oklahoma recently passed a law that totally criminalizes abortion,” Duble said. “That’s set to go into effect on August 26. And we can expect that if Roe vs. Wade is formally overturned, only one of our bordering four states will be able to provide abortion care to Texans. So this means that Texans are going to be forced to travel two or even three and four states away in order to access an in-clinic abortion.”

Rep. Giovanni Capriglione (R-Keller) authored the trigger bill.

“The court is saying, ‘This is for the state legislatures,’” Capriglione said. “And they’re right.”

“The court is saying, ‘This is for the state legislatures,’” Capriglione said. “And they’re right.”

Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola) released the following statement:

" If the leaked opinion from last night is ultimately adopted, the Supreme Court will finally correct its horrible mistake from 1973.

“In Roe v. Wade, seven old men decided that the Constitution’s assurance that no state shall ‘deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law’ included a right to abortion. Of course there is no right to abortion in the Constitution, and there never has been.

“With that ruling, the Supreme Court took this decision away from the American people. It is long past time to return this decision to the people.

“Once Roe is finally overruled, the people of each state will decide what the law on abortion should be.

“Here in Texas, the Heartbeat Law has already saved over twenty thousand lives, and we are devoting $100 million to help mothers who are facing difficult pregnancies.

“Texas has proven that we can save the life of the unborn child while we love, support, and respect the mother.

“When the travesty of Roe v. Wade is finally on the ash heap of history, more little lives can be saved, and more mothers can be helped.”

Ken Lambrecht, the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas, released the following statement:

“The U.S. Supreme Court’s draft opinion that would eliminate the right to an abortion is not law, and abortion is legal in Texas. Our health centers are providing abortion in compliance with Texas’ extreme abortion restrictions (SB 8), and essential healthcare including birth control, cancer screenings, and STI testing and treatment. We are here for you and we are not going anywhere. No politician should ban your ability to make personal medical decisions. Planned Parenthood will never stop advocating for a world where everyone has the information, resources, and autonomy to control their own bodies, lives, and futures.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.