Late grand slam dooms AC baseball in season finale

2022 AC baseball sophomores
2022 AC baseball sophomores(ktre sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 9:58 PM CDT
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A 5-run eighth inning comeback from Angelina College was not enough to over come Temple after a Leopards came back with a ninth inning grand slam.

The 13-8 loss dropped AC to 24-31. This was the last game of the year for Angelina, with the Roadrunners not qualifying for the conference tournament.

“We have to improve,” head coach Jeff Liven said. “I expect more from this school and I think this school expects more from us. I think we have a tradition here. The toughest thing to replace is that tradition when you hand it down to that next class. We have to reestablish that next year.”

The team also honored 18 sophomores. Now Liven will look to rebuild the program that took 2020 off due to the pandemic and had to rebuild for this season. Part of that rebuild will happen through an incoming recruiting class and a skill evaluation camp that is upcoming. Liven will host two camps, May 28 and June 9. The cost of the camp is $40.

“We started fresh this year with a new crop and had a lot of transfers from other schools,” Liven said. “Kind of making the chemistry work was tough but now we get back into the rhythm of things. Our sophomores next year will have been here for a year and have some leadership. We will go from there.”

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

