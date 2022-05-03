Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Jasper County Sheriff’s Office: Inmate on work detail escapes

Channon Michael Perkins, 46
Channon Michael Perkins, 46
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
JASPER, Texas (KTRE) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office reports an active search is underway for an escaped inmate.

According to Chief Deputy Scott Duncan at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, Channon Michael Perkins, 46, escaped from custody during a work detail at Texas Highway 63 West and Tennessee Gas Company in Jasper.

The sheriff’s office is advising residents to be on the lookout.

Perkins was last seen wearing a black and white striped trustee uniform with black boots.

Officials say Perkins has no history of violence, and ask the public if spotted, to please contact 911 immediately and do not approach.

Perkins is a 46-year-old white, male with medium complexion, he stands 5′ 9″ and weighs 150 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He has a scar on his upper right arm, a tattoo on his upper left arm, and a tattoo on his left ankle.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

