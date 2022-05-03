Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Jail escapee convicted for assaulting tracking dog in Trinity County

Elliott Jeffery Caldwell Jr.
Elliott Jeffery Caldwell Jr.(Trinity County Sheriff's Office)
By Carrie Provinsal
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Livingston, Texas (KTRE) - A man fleeing from law enforcement was convicted Tuesday for assaulting a Texas Department of Corrections tracking dog during a manhunt in October of 2021.

Elliott Jeffery Caldwell Jr., 35, removed the collar from one of the tracking dogs and gagged the dog so it couldn’t bark resulting in the felony charge of assault on a public servant.

(Trinity County Sheriff's Office)

The TDC pack dogs are not trained to catch their target, but to follow the evading criminal and bark intensely to help officers track the fleeing criminal, they are also the only pack dogs that won’t bite in the state according to Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace.

Caldwell pled guilty and accepted a punishment of 3 years confinement in TDC. Other charges are pending for evading arrest and a sexual assault of a child case out of Harris County.

Previous: Trinity County manhunt ends with wanted fugitive in custody

