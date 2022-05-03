Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Highway 294 in Anderson County closed due to tractor trailer rollover

(MGN)
By Christian Terry
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - TxDOT said SH-294 in Anderson County is closed due to a tractor trailer rollover near Crooked Creek.

TxDOT said the truck was hauling metal trusses and they are blocking the roadway.

They said they are on the scene and detouring eastbound traffic up FM 1990 to Palestine and westbound traffic up FM 322 to Palestine.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devin Harper is charged with murder in connection with a convenience store shooting in Hawkins.
Hawkins police release names of victim, shooter in convenience store shooting
David Anthony Damate-Graves
Facebook post, toy gun lead to Canton man’s arrest at county courthouse
Crystal Costlow (Source: Henderson County Jail website)
42-year-old Larue woman allegedly used broom, fishing poles, metal rod to attack man
Rachel Myrick uses a wheelchair or crutches to move around her home.
Woman bitten by copperhead inside restaurant still suffering 5 years later, files lawsuit
Casey White and Vicky White
New details released in Lauderdale County inmate, corrections office escape

Latest News

KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Gregg County road closure
Bridge replacement to close stretch of road in Gregg County
Source: Gray News Media
88-year-old man dies in 3-vehicle wreck on US Highway 96 in Jasper County
Source: Gray News Media
27-year-old woman dies in 3-vehicle wreck on SH 63 in Jasper County