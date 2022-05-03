Highway 294 in Anderson County closed due to tractor trailer rollover

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - TxDOT said SH-294 in Anderson County is closed due to a tractor trailer rollover near Crooked Creek.

TxDOT said the truck was hauling metal trusses and they are blocking the roadway.

They said they are on the scene and detouring eastbound traffic up FM 1990 to Palestine and westbound traffic up FM 322 to Palestine.

