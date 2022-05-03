Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Groundbreaking ceremony held for Roy H. Laird Regional Medical Health Sciences Education Center in Kilgore

By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A groundbreaking was held Tuesday morning for the Roy H. Laird Regional Medical Health Sciences Education Center in Kilgore.

The center is a collaboration between Christus Good Shepherd, the Roy H. Laird Foundation, the City of Kilgore and Kilgore College. Construction of the center will be funded in part by a $2.5 million economic development grant.

The center will not only serve patients in the community but will also be utilized by clinical students in nursing and physical therapy among others.

“Building this facility right here in Kilgore where folks don’t have to travel. They can come here with confidence. When they see the facility they see the state of the art technology, the physicians,” said Todd Hancock, President and CEO of Christus Good Shepherd.

“They are going to be probably when they actually exit the training program more advanced than a student who had just been in a classroom facility with some clinicals because this is day in and day out for them,” said Dr. Brenda Kays, President of Kilgore College.

The project is expected to take 18-24 months and there is an expected opening day of early 2024.

