Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Couple arrested after man abuses, tortures girlfriend’s children, deputies say

A mother's boyfriend allegedly abused her 2-year-old and 9-year-old children.
By WBTV staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A North Carolina couple has been arrested after the woman’s boyfriend abused and tortured her two children, ages 2 and 9, officials said.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old William Joseph Elliot Jr. and 25-year-old Patricia Leigh Hall were arrested Friday. Officials said Elliot abused the children, and Hall allowed the abuse to happen.

The investigation started when deputies responded to a call on April 8 regarding the well-being of the 2-year-old boy. Deputies said the child was suffering from facial injuries, possibly caused by abuse.

According to Major John Sifford, the toddler had a bloody nose when deputies arrived at the home. The toddler was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Following the investigation, authorities said they determined that Elliot, the boyfriend of the children’s mother, abused and tortured both children on multiple occasions.

According to the report, Hall allowed Elliott to slap the 2-year-old child, leaving marks on the child’s head. Elliott is also accused of holding the 2-year-old down in the bathtub while spraying the child’s face with water. He also allegedly bruised the child’s mouth, jaws and face, which led to the bloody nose that deputies reported seeing when they visited the house.

Elliott also is accused of stuffing rags and clothing into the young child’s mouth as punishment.

Rowan County detectives along with the Department of Social Services launched an investigation into the situation, temporarily removing the toddler and his 9-year-old sibling from the home.

Elliot is charged with felony child abuse, misdemeanor child abuse and assault on a child under the age of 12. He is being held under a $500,000 secured bond.

Hall is being held under a $50,000 secured bond and is facing several counts of misdemeanor child abuse and failure to report a crime against a juvenile.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devin Harper is charged with murder in connection with a convenience store shooting in Hawkins.
Hawkins police release names of victim, shooter in convenience store shooting
David Anthony Damate-Graves
Facebook post, toy gun lead to Canton man’s arrest at county courthouse
Crystal Costlow (Source: Henderson County Jail website)
42-year-old Larue woman allegedly used broom, fishing poles, metal rod to attack man
Rachel Myrick uses a wheelchair or crutches to move around her home.
Woman bitten by copperhead inside restaurant still suffering 5 years later, files lawsuit
Casey White and Vicky White
New details released in Lauderdale County inmate, corrections office escape

Latest News

The U.S. Supreme Court is seen early Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in Washington. A draft opinion...
What is Roe v. Wade, the landmark abortion access case?
Channon Michael Perkins, 46
Jasper County Sheriff’s Office: Inmate on work detail escapes
AAA reports gasoline prices are back on the rise due to the high cost of crude oil.
AAA: Gasoline prices back on the rise, select states with 20 cent increases
Ritchie Street Park will become an "all-abilities" park thanks to the approval of the...
WebXtra: Parks and rec leaders discuss making all-abilities park upgrades
Ritchie Street Park will become an "all-abilities" park thanks to the approval of the...
WebXtra: Parks and rec leaders discuss making all-abilities park upgrades