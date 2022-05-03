Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Citrus-avocado salad with fresh orange-lime dressing by Mama Steph

This salad has so much flavor and the nutritional content is through the roof.
This salad has so much flavor and the nutritional content is through the roof.(East Texas Kitchen/Mama Steph)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A fresh salad during the summer months is always a popular choice for lunch, or to serve for dinner, especially when you’re grilling out. This salad is unusual but the ingredients work together perfectly to make a salad you’ll enjoy.

For the dressing:

  • 1/3 cup orange juice
  • 1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons lime juice
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 1 tablespoon minced parsley
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper

For the salad:

  • 4 medium ripe avocados, pitted, scooped from rinds, and sliced
  • 4 ruby red grapefruit, sectioned
  • 2 medium naval oranges, peeled and sliced
  • 1/2 cup minced red onion
  • 1/3 cup dried cranberries
  • 1/3 cup chopped walnuts (optional)
  • 1/3 cup crumbled feta cheese

Combine dressing ingredients in a bowl and whisk well. Set aside.

Place the avocado, grapefruit, oranges, onion, cranberries and walnuts in a large salad bowl.

Pour the dressing over the salad.

Sprinkle the feta over the top. Cover and refrigerate for at least an hour before tossing and serving.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Longview police officer is seen at the site of a fatal crash between an SUV and a...
Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle collision in Longview
Crystal Costlow (Source: Henderson County Jail website)
42-year-old Larue woman allegedly used broom, fishing poles, metal rod to attack man
Devin Harper is charged with murder in connection with a convenience store shooting in Hawkins.
Hawkins police release names of victim, shooter in convenience store shooting
Fritz Hager has new music out Thursday, and it went over well, to say the least.
Fritz Hager III sees newly released EP hit number 1 on pop charts Thursday
The logo of the 2022 NFL football draft is projected at the Fountains of Bellagio on Wednesday,...
East Texans have names called on final day of NFL Draft

Latest News

Quick and delicious breakfast pizza by Mama Steph
Quick and delicious breakfast pizza by Mama Steph
You won't believe that something so easy could be so delicious!
Faux fazzoletti with pesto and snow peas by Mama Steph
Today's recipe is perfect for Easter brunch, a springtime dessert, or an easy make-ahead...
Blueberry-white chocolate bread pudding by Mama Steph
This recipe uses Chessmen cookies and a delicious instant pudding recipe everyone will love.
‘Dressed up’ banana pudding by Mama Steph