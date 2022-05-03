Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Baylor men’s, women’s tennis teams punch tickets to NCAA tournament

Baylor Tennis
Baylor Tennis(Baylor)
By Darby Brown
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -The Baylor men’s tennis team will host first- and second-round action of the NCAA Tennis Championship, as announced by the NCAA Monday evening.

The Bears, the No. 3 overall seed in the tournament, will welcome Abilene Christian, Tulsa and Texas A&M to Waco and the Hurd Tennis Center for play on Friday and Saturday, May 6 and 7. BU will be the No. 1 seed of the Waco Regional.

The No. 26 Baylor women’s tennis team punched its ticket to the 2022 NCAA Tournament, marking the 23rd time in program history the Bears will complete in the tournament and the 16th time under head coach Joey Scrivano.

The Bears (15-8) drew Washington (14-11) in the first round with the expected match time at 10 a.m. on Friday at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. If Baylor advances, it will play the winner of No. 7 seed Texas A&M (30-1) and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (22-3) at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

