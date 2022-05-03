Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Affidavit: Hawkins man claimed self-defense in gas station murder

Devin Harper is charged with murder in connection with a convenience store shooting in Hawkins.
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - Despite video evidence showing a man shot while he was on the ground, a Hawkins man claims he shot him in self-defense, according to arrest paperwork.

Devin Jevon Harper was arrested Friday on a charge of first-degree murder. He is in the Wood County Jail on a $1 million bond.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained on Tuesday, Hawkins police responded to the gas station at 439 East Front Street at 9:12 a.m. When they arrived, they saw a man, later identified as Ibory Dale Taylor, 21, of Hawkins, laying on the ground outside the store.

The affidavit states clerks identified Harper as the shooter. They said Harper and Taylor were each frequent visitors to the store.

Surveillance footage showed Harper pull a handgun on Taylor and shoot him, according to the affidavit. The affidavit states Taylor fell to the ground in the parking lot and Harper shot him again while Taylor was on the ground.

Police located Harper at his home and reported Harper did not offer any resistance and was cooperative with investigators. Harper admitted to shooting Taylor with a 9 mm handgun in self-defense, according to the affidavit.

