WebXtra: Retreat for families facing autism opens new cabin in Jacksonville
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Elijah’s Retreat is celebrating the addition of a new cabin to its facilities.
The Jacksonville-based nonprofit organization is a nature retreat with a focus on providing outdoor adventures and interaction with therapy animals for families who have members facing autism. The addition of a new cabin is an expansion of their facilities and will allow for broader access to their offerings.
