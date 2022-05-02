WATCH: Tyler’s Fritz Hager III performs ‘Go the Distance’ from Disney’s Hercules on American Idol

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Sunday night’s episode of American Idol was filled with Disney songs and Tyler’s Fritz Hager III sang what would, for now, be a fitting choice.

His performance of “Go the Distance” from Disney’s 1997 animated film Hercules helped Hager avoid being eliminated and kept him in the top 7.

Hager will remain in competition, including for Monday’s episode, which is the show’s 20th anniversary special. The episode will include appearances by original judges Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson, as well as performances by previous winners and finalists, including East Texan Laci Kaye Booth. Booth was a finalist in the 17th season which aired in 2019.

