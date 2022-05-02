Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Thousands of East Texans turn out for early voting ahead of May 7 election

Smith County administrator gives voting update
Smith County administrator gives voting update(Pexels.com)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - With school bonds and state constitutional amendments on the ballot, thousands of East Texans have already headed to the polls to cast their votes. Here’s a look at current early voting numbers from some East Texas counties.

Smith County

According to a social media post by Smith County officials, during the first week of early voting in the May 7 city and school elections, 4,743 people cast ballots and 1,037 absentee ballots were received. Early voting continues today and Tuesday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at eight polling locations throughout the county.

There will be 25 polling locations open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Saturday, May 7. Bond elections are on the ballot for Tyler, Bullard and Chapel Hill Independent School Districts. Also on the ballot are several races for cities and school districts, as well as constitutional amendments.

Gregg County

Gregg County officials reported that 1,790 participated in early voting as of 1:15 p.m. Monday, equating to about two percent turnout for the whole county so far.

Nacogdoches County

According to a Nacogdoches County election official, as of Friday nearly 1,200 residents have participated in early voting, 655 in person, 514 via mail-in ballots. 590 in-person votes and 324 mail-in votes have been cast for the Nacogdoches ISD bond. For Cushing ISD’s bond, 71 in-person early votes have been cast. And for Chireno ISD’s measure, 91 in-person early votes.

The official said that so far early turnout is better than last year’s but noted that it’s difficult to directly compare due to shifting dynamics with each election and it’s “hard to know what’s drawing people in.” They stated that about three percent of eligible voters in Nacogdoches County have participated in early voting thus far.

