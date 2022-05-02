Texarkana, Texas, capital murder suspect arrested in the Dallas area

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — Now in custody is a juvenile who was wanted for his alleged role in a shooting at an apartment complex that killed two people and wounded another.

Texarkana, Texas police say 16-year-old Kevonte Collins was apprehended in the Dallas area, specifically in DeSoto, the afternoon of Monday, May 2. Officials got a tip that he was there. Police say due to the violent nature of Collins’ alleged crimes, and threats he’d made on social media about not being arrested, officers used a tactical approach to take him into custody.

Police say once they got to the house, Collins surrendered without incident. Texarkana officials say two firearms were seized from the house.

“I’m thankful and relieved that this dangerous young man has now been taken into custody and hope this development provides some sense of closure for the victims’ families. I am extremely proud of the exceptional work of our detectives on this case – particularly Detective Cory Motley. They have been following up on leads on this case non-stop for the last five months and that effort paid off yesterday. I also want to thank the DeSoto Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, and the SRT Team from the Southwest Regional Response Group for their invaluable assistance yesterday,” said Texarkana Texas Police Chief Kevin Schutte.

There was a warrant out for Collins’ arrest on a charge of capital murder. He’s being held in the Dallas County Juvenile Detention Center and should be transported to Texarkana in the coming days. Police say a second man was arrested with Collins on unrelated charges.

Collins is a suspect in the shooting deaths of 18-year-old Texarkana, Texas residents, Deangelo Hardy and Rikolah Young, about 5 p.m. Dec. 13 at The Oaks at Rosehill Apartments in the 1900 block of West 13th Street.

A 17-year-old was seriously hurt when he too was shot several times.

