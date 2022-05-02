Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  A few showers and thunderstorms could move into the northern counties of East Texas this morning, but they are weakening as they move this direction.  The rest of the day looks to be a mix of clouds and sun.  It will be breezy and warm with a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm this afternoon.  Overnight, thunderstorms will develop to our north and then dive into East Texas tomorrow morning.  These showers and thunderstorms will come to an end by midday tomorrow as a weak cold front moves in.  That means a wide range of temperatures behind the front in northern counties, but very warm ahead of the front in southern counties tomorrow.  A slight chance for rain Wednesday will increase and become more likely Thursday before sunshine returns Friday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

