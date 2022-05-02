Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Morning showers ending this afternoon, highs in the 80s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Morning showers are coming to an end this afternoon and we should stay dry through the remainder of the day. Highs this afternoon will reach the mid and upper 80s under a mix of sun and clouds, trending more mostly cloudy for some. This evening, temperatures in the 70s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Tomorrow morning, our next chance for rain arrives again during the morning commute. Like today, morning showers and thunderstorms should clear out during the afternoon. We’ll see highs Tuesday afternoon in the mid 80s with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday looks dry for the most part, but there is still a chance some of us could see some showers, highs will return to the upper 80s and it will be feeling sticky/muggy. I really should point out it will be muggy now (Monday) through the next week, with dew points each day in the 60s and 70s. Let’s face it, we’re getting to that point in the year where the humidity is here to stay for a while.

Beyond the next three days, the big day to watch in this forecast will be Thursday. It is looking very likely we’ll see more showers and thunderstorms, more widespread than what we’ve seen the last few days. There is a chance we could see some stronger to severe storms, especially in the eastern half of East Texas. Once storms clear out Thursday, maybe very early Friday, things look dry for Friday and Mother’s Day Weekend. Highs could make it into the low 90s for the weekend, and right now it looks like there’ll be mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. As always. there’s still 6-7 days until the weekend and room for the forecast to change, but so far things look nice.

