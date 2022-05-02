Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man accused of firing rounds at Baylor Scott & White Clinic in Temple

Amoz Jimenez,21
By KWTX
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Amoz Jimenez, 21, is in custody at the Bell County Jail on a deadly conduct charge after he allegedly fired several rounds at the Baylor Scott & White Clinic Monday morning

The Temple Police Department received multiple phone calls regarding shots being fired around 6:55 a.m. in the area of S. 25th St and W Avenue H.

When officers arrived at the parking lot of the Baylor Scott & White Santa Fe Clinic, they allegedly encountered a shirtless Jimenez carrying a backpack and a handgun.

The investigation determined Jimenez had fired several rounds and at least one bullet struck the building.

Police said one was inside at the time.

Police said Jimenez’s arrest has no direct correlation to the four shootings in Temple over the weekend.

Anyone with information is to call 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

