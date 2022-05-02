Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin man arrested in connection with Monday afternoon shooting

Jakori Randall was arrested Monday in Lufkin in connection with a shooting. No injuries were reported pertaining to the shooting.
Jakori Randall was arrested Monday in Lufkin in connection with a shooting. No injuries were reported pertaining to the shooting.(Angelina County Jail)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police arrested a man believed to be involved in a shooting on North Garvan Street.

Jakori Randall, 26, of Lufkin, was taken into custody around 3 p.m. Monday following a traffic stop on the suspect’s vehicle near the intersection of Everitt Street at Cousart Street.

The shooting occurred an hour earlier in the 200 block of Garvan Street following a disturbance between Randall and another man.

Officials said no injuries were reported but a home was struck in the incident. Officers recovered an AR-15 from Randall’s vehicle.

Randall is charged with deadly conduct and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

