Krueger, ex-Texas congressman and diplomat, dies at 86

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) - Robert Krueger, who followed two U.S. House terms with a brief interim appointment to the Senate before launching a sometimes-hazardous diplomatic career, has died at age 86.

Lux Funeral Home of New Braunfels, Texas, confirmed the death but had no other details. Family members didn’t return messages from The Associated Press, but a family statement to the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung said Krueger died Saturday in his New Braunfels home after suffering congestive heart failure.

Krueger entered politics from his first election to the U.S. House in 1974. His last elective office was the Texas Railroad Commission from 1991 to 1993.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

