KFC employee used customers’ card info to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, deputies say

Markquerva Lumar, 19, was arrested after deputies say she stole KFC customers' credit and debit...
Markquerva Lumar, 19, was arrested after deputies say she stole KFC customers' credit and debit card information to make personal purchases.(Bradford County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
STARKE, Fla. (Gray News) – An employee at a KFC in Florida was arrested after police said she was taking photos of customers’ credit and debit cards and then using the information to make online purchases.

According to the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office, the incidents occurred at a KFC location in Starke, about 50 miles southwest of Jacksonville.

The sheriff’s office said Markquerva Lumar, 19, was arrested April 21.

Deputies said investigation revealed that when customers would hand Lumar their credit or debit cards in the drive-thru window, she would take photos of the front and back of the cards with her personal cell phone. Deputies said Lumar would then use the card information to make online orders in the victims’ names.

According to the sheriff’s office, they have located “many” victims of Lumar, totaling thousands of dollars in online purchases.

Deputies said they want to stress that these crimes “in no way reflects on the business or the rest of the employees who work hard and do the right thing every day.” Other employees at the location have cooperated with law enforcement and have helped locate victims.

Detectives are still seeking additional victims and ask them to call 904-966-6370.

