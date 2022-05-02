Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Judge gives House Jan. 6 panel OK to get RNC data

The Republican National Committee is expected to appeal the judge's decision.
The Republican National Committee is expected to appeal the judge's decision.(Source: MGN)
By CNN
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The House select committee probing the Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol was given permission to get email marketing data from the Republican National Committee.

That decision came Sunday night by Judge Timothy Kelly of the D.C. District Court, and it’s a victory for investigators collecting details linked to the movement that allegedly tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Kelly, who was appointed to the court by then-President Donald Trump, rejected the RNC’s claims that the House doesn’t have the proper authorization for that information.

The email data will be blocked for at least a few days so that the RNC can appeal.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Longview police officer is seen at the site of a fatal crash between an SUV and a...
Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle collision in Longview
Crystal Costlow (Source: Henderson County Jail website)
42-year-old Larue woman allegedly used broom, fishing poles, metal rod to attack man
Fritz Hager has new music out Thursday, and it went over well, to say the least.
Fritz Hager III sees newly released EP hit number 1 on pop charts Thursday
The logo of the 2022 NFL football draft is projected at the Fountains of Bellagio on Wednesday,...
East Texans have names called on final day of NFL Draft
Devin Harper is charged with murder in connection with a convenience store shooting in Hawkins.
Hawkins police release names of victim, shooter in convenience store shooting

Latest News

Jakori Randall was arrested Monday in Lufkin in connection with a shooting. No injuries were...
Lufkin man arrested in connection with Monday afternoon shooting
Gregg County Commissioner's Court
Gregg County Commissioners reject two proposals for Longview parking facility
A testing oversight forced the state to call off the execution of Oscar Smith an hour before he...
Tennessee pauses executions, will review lethal injections
Robert Flournoy
Judge extends lawyer’s restraining order against Angelina County Commissioners Court
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston.
Amazon workers in NYC reject union in a reversal of fortune