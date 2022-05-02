Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Judge extends lawyer’s restraining order against Angelina County Commissioners Court

Robert Flournoy
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An Angelina County district court judge has extended Lufkin attorney Robert Flournoy’s temporary restraining order against members of the Angelina County Commissioners Court.

Flournoy filed the initial restraining order on April 21 against Acting Angelina County Judge Keith Wright and commissioners Kermit Kennedy, Terry Pitts and Steve Smith in protest of their levying a $25 fine against Flournoy earlier that month for his so-called “disrespectful” behavior at a recent public hearing. The restraining order, which prevents the commissioners court from collecting the fine or otherwise enforcing any form of punishment against Flournoy, was extended by a judge on Friday.

At the meeting in question on Tuesday, April 5, at public hearing was held regarding the dismissal of Chuck Walker as road engineer. The hearing was necessary after Walker filed a complaint under the Texas Whistleblower Act.

Flournoy, like other speakers in the hearing, were allowed three minutes during the hearing. Flournoy explained three minutes into his turn that he would need more time.

“I’m going to take all the time I need,” Flournoy said. Flournoy argued back and forth with the court for about 28 minutes before stepping down.

Previous reporting:

Angelina County Commissioners fine Lufkin attorney for ‘disrespect’ during public hearing

Angelina County commissioners to consider disciplinary action against Lufkin attorney

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

