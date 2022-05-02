Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Hawkins police release names of victim, shooter in convenience store shooting

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Hawkins Police Department has released the name of a person who died in a convenience store shooting Friday, as well as the man suspected of pulling the trigger.

Ibory Taylor, of Hawkins, died after a shooter opened at JJs Fast Stop in Hawkins around 9:15 a.m. Friday. Devin Harper is the suspected shooter.

According to previous reporting, police say they were able to identify Harper through witness statements and security camera footage. Officers then went to Harper’s house where he allegedly confessed to the crime. Harper remains in police custody.

Previous reporting:

1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting at Hawkins convenience store

